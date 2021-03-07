Teravainen (upper body) won't play in Sunday's game versus the Panthers, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Teravainen returned to the lineup for Thursday's win over the Red Wings after missing seven games with a concussion. It's unclear if this is related, as it's being called an upper-body injury for now. His next chance to play is Thursday against the Predators.
