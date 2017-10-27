Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Notches three points in win
Teravainen recorded a goal and two assists through 14:29 of ice time during Thursday's 6-3 win over Toronto.
Aside from scoring two goals against the Oilers on Oct. 17, Teravainen had been held off the scoresheet in each of his previous six contests this season. However, with another multi-point showing, the 23-year-old Finn is up to a respectable three goals, five points and 19 shots through eight games. He's improved his point total in consecutive seasons and another step forward isn't out of reach. Still, Teravainen needs to show more game-to-game consistency to be a reliable asset in most fantasy settings.
