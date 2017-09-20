Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Notches two power-play points
Teravainen had a goal and assist on the power play in a 2-1 preseason victory over Tampa Bay on Tuesday.
Teravainen was able to make Tampa Bay pay for penalties, facilitating a first-period assist while scoring a second-period goal. After Tuesday's performance, Teravainen put up a strong case to be on Carolina's first power-play unit when the regular season rolls around. If the 23-year-old is also able to play his way onto the first line, perhaps we'll see his breakout performance that's been rumored since his days in Chicago.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Agrees to two-year deal•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Posts two assists in OT win•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Makes good on man advantage•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Collects assist against Coyotes•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Picks up assist in Friday's victory•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Notches two points during win over Isles•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...