Teravainen had a goal and assist on the power play in a 2-1 preseason victory over Tampa Bay on Tuesday.

Teravainen was able to make Tampa Bay pay for penalties, facilitating a first-period assist while scoring a second-period goal. After Tuesday's performance, Teravainen put up a strong case to be on Carolina's first power-play unit when the regular season rolls around. If the 23-year-old is also able to play his way onto the first line, perhaps we'll see his breakout performance that's been rumored since his days in Chicago.

