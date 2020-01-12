Teravainen scored a goal and added an assist Saturday in a 2-0 win over Los Angeles.

The points snapped a minor three-game drought for the talented winger. Teravainen has 43 points, including nine goals, in 45 games this season. He has tallied at least 21 goals in each of the last two seasons, but he'll be hard pressed to hit that number this year. But Teravainen remains on a pace that could see him best his 76-point career mark set last season. Keep him rolling.