Teravainen scored a goal and went plus-2 in Friday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.

The Finnish winger also had two shots on goal and two blocked shots in the contest. Teravainen is on a five-game point streak, recording two goals and four assists in the scoring binge to start the season. He's fired 15 shots on goal, and he'll look to keep the hot stretch running Saturday versus the Blue Jackets.