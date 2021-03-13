Teravainen (upper body) won't travel with the team on its upcoming two-game road trip, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Teravainen has already missed three games, and his next chance to return is Thursday's matchup against the Blue Jackets. The 27-year-old was producing modest numbers before his injury, putting up nine points through 13 contests. He'll remain on injured reserve until he's given the green light.