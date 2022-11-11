Teravainen won't return to Thursday's game against Edmonton due to an upper-body injury, Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports.

Teravainen registered two assists in 7:34 of ice time before he left the contest. The timing of the injury is particularly unfortunate given that this was shaping up to be one of the few strong performances he's had this season. Going into Thursday's contest, he had no goals and five assists in 13 games this season after finishing 2021-22 with 22 goals and 65 points in 77 games.