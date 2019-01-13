Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Pair of helpers Sunday
Teravainen notched a pair of assists -- one on the power play -- in Sunday's 6-3 win over Nashville.
It was a big day for the Canes' top line of Teravainen, Sebastian Aho and Micheal Ferland, as the trio combined for three goals and seven points in the victory. Teravainen now has 10 goals and 38 points on the season after just 45 games, putting him on pace to hit the 70-point mark for the first time in his career.
