Teravainen matched his career high with four points, collecting a goal and three assists, in Monday's 7-3 win over Columbus. He also had three shots and was plus-3.

Teravainen played a central role in Carolina's rally from 3-1 down, figuring in on four of the Hurricanes' final six goals. He assisted on Brock McGinn's goal that tied the game at 3-3 less than two minutes into the second period, then he scored one of his own to put Carolina ahead just 27 seconds later. He picked up two more helpers the rest of the way, assisting on Nino Niederreiter's power-play tally and McGinn's second of the night. After enduring a seven-game point drought, Niederreiter has broken out for five points in his last two contests.