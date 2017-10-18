Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Pockets first two goals of the season
Teravainen netted two first-period goals, including one on the power play, in Tuesday's 5-3 win against Edmonton.
Teravainen had been held without a point in his first three games despite recording 10 shots on goal during that span. However on Tuesday, the Finland native decided early on that his scoring drought would end as he snapped a wrister past Edmonton's Laurent Brossoit just 20 seconds in to the game. Teravainen has watched his ice time drop from 18:39 on Opening Night to 13:06 on Tuesday; hopefully his two-goal performance earns him some extra shifts on Thursday against the Flames.
