Teravainen scored a goal on two shots Saturday in a 6-4 loss to Tampa Bay in Game 4.
Teravainen got the Hurricanes on the board 4:30 into the middle frame, dropping to one knee to drill a one-timer past Andrei Vasilevskiy. The 26-year-old Teravainen has reached the scoresheet in each of the last three games, putting together one goal and three assists during that stretch. He has two goals and six points in 10 playoff outings overall.
