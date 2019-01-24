Teravainen scored a goal and three points, one of which came on the power play, in a 5-2 victory against the Canucks on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old has four games with at least three points this season, and they have all happened since Dec. 14. Since that point, he has six goals and 22 points with a plus-13 rating in 20 games. During that stretch, he has posted a higher than average 16.2 shooting percent, but that isn't abnormally high. Teravainen is also recording a ton of assists. He may not match his 23 goals from last season, but he should surpass last season's totals in just about every other category.

