Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Posts three-point night
Teravainen scored a goal and three points, one of which came on the power play, in a 5-2 victory against the Canucks on Wednesday.
The 24-year-old has four games with at least three points this season, and they have all happened since Dec. 14. Since that point, he has six goals and 22 points with a plus-13 rating in 20 games. During that stretch, he has posted a higher than average 16.2 shooting percent, but that isn't abnormally high. Teravainen is also recording a ton of assists. He may not match his 23 goals from last season, but he should surpass last season's totals in just about every other category.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Sets up crucial goal•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Inks five-year deal•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Pair of helpers Sunday•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Slick passing in win•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Big night on power play•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Stealthy producer for Carolina•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 17
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...