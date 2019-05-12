Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Pots garbage-time goal
Teravainen scored his seventh goal of the postseason in Sunday's 6-2 loss to Boston.
With his team trailing 6-1 late in the third period, Teravainen still found a way to reward fantasy owners, beating Tuukka Rask for his seventh goal of the playoffs. The snipe was his 10th point of the postseason, in 13 appearances.
