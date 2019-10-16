Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Produces assist
Teravainen earned an assist in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Kings.
The helper came on a shorthanded, empty-net goal by Sebastian Aho to seal the win. Teravainen now has two goals and seven points in as many games, with four of his helpers coming on the man advantage.
