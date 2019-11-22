Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Provides early lead in loss
Teravainen contributed a power-play goal and an even-strength assist in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Flyers.
Teravainen scored both of his points in the game's first 4:43, as it looked like the Hurricanes were going to run away with this one. Claude Giroux got one back less than two minutes later, and Philadelphia grabbed the momentum from there. Though his team didn't come out on top, Teravainen's two-point effort gives him 21 points through 22 games.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Repeating last year's scoring•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Keeps rolling•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Tallies helper•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Earns power-play assist•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Maintains point-per-game pace•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Produces assist•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.