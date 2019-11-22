Teravainen contributed a power-play goal and an even-strength assist in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Flyers.

Teravainen scored both of his points in the game's first 4:43, as it looked like the Hurricanes were going to run away with this one. Claude Giroux got one back less than two minutes later, and Philadelphia grabbed the momentum from there. Though his team didn't come out on top, Teravainen's two-point effort gives him 21 points through 22 games.