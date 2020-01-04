Teravainen scored a power-play goal on two shots in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Capitals.

Teravainen went 16 contests without a goal, but he was productive with 14 assists and 45 shots in that span. He's at a point-per-game pace with eight tallies and 33 helpers through 41 contests. The Finn has added 116 shot and 17 power-play points this season.