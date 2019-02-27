Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Puts on offensive clinic in win
Teravainen finished with a goal and three helpers in Tuesday's 6-1 victory over the Kings.
Teravainen now has 18 goals and 41 assists in 2018-19, already matching his career best for tallies in a single season with 19 games remaining. The Hurricanes' winger is on pace to easily surpass his 64-point campaign from a season ago and deserves a regular starting spot in all formats. Carolina now has two days off before its next game Friday versus St. Louis, a team the Canes have played just one other time this season. Teravainen did not find the scoresheet in that contest.
