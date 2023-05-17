Teravainen (hand) remains questionable for Game 1 on Thursday, Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour told Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site on Wednesday.

Brind'Amour is hopeful that Teravainen will be able to play, but a determination will be made after Thursday's morning skate. The 28-year-old forward, who was last in the lineup April 19, had 12 goals and 37 points in 68 regular-season outings.