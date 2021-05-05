Teravainen scored a goal on four shots, dished two assists and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Blackhawks.

In five games since his return from a concussion, Teravainen has amassed three goals and three helpers. The Finnish forward is up to 15 points, 41 shots on net and a plus-10 rating in only 18 contests this year. He'll likely provide a big boost in DFS while working in a top-line role alongside Andrei Svechnikov and Sebastian Aho.