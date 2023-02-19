Teravainen scored a goal and added an assist in a 4-1 win over the Capitals at the 2023 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series on Saturday.

It was just his second multi-point game in his last 25 games. Teravainen hasn't delivered this season like he has in the past, but he and linemates Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Martin Necas have been warming up lately. The trio combined for seven points (three goals, four assists) Saturday.