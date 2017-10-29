Tervainen (upper body) is officially in the lineup for Sunday's matchup with Ducks.

Teravainen will remain in the lineup despite his brief injury scare. The 23-year-old is slated to maintain his place on the 'Canes second line and with the first power-play unit, making him a fascinating play against Ryan Miller in his first start of the season.

