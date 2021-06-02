Teravainen notched an assist and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Lightning in Game 2.

Teravainen had the secondary helper on Andrei Svechnikov's third-period tally. Through eight playoff games, Teravainen has just three points and 15 shots on net. He's posted a plus-5 rating, but the Finn is expected to produce a bit more offense in a top-line role alongside Sebastian Aho, who has put up seven points in the postseason.