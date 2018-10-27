Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Records multi-point night
Teravainen posted a goal, an assist, plus-2 rating and five shots on goal in a 4-3 shootout victory against the Sharks on Friday.
The 24-year-old finally registered his second goal of the season, but Teravainen has been racking up the assists. He has eight of those in 10 games, giving him 10 points in as many contests -- that's extremely impressive considering his shooting percentage is 4.4 percent lower than it was last season. With a career-best plus-9 rating and a concerted effort on shooting the puck more often, all Teravainen needs is a little more puck luck to be a consistent fantasy producer.
