Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Records three helpers in win
Teravainen registered three assists -- one on the power play -- during Saturday's 4-2 win over Buffalo.
This was Teravainen's first multi-point showing in 15 contests dating back to Nov. 19, but without marking the goal column Saturday, he's now gone 16 outings without a goal. Still, if the game-to-game inconsistency is manageable, the 23-year-old Finn is well on his way to a career-best offensive showing. He's locked into a scoring role, so it wouldn't be shocking if he became more reliable moving forward, either.
