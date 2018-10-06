Teravainen collected a primary assist Friday, contributing to a 3-1 road win over the Blue Jackets.

It seems like Teravainen has been in the NHL for quite awhile; he's in his sixth year and just turned 24 years old last month. A first-round (18th overall) draft pick to the Blackhawks in 2012, Teravainen has played more games with Carolina (164) than he had representing Chicago (115), showing marked improvement upon each passing season. Last year, he amassed 23 goals and 41 assists without missing a single contest for the Canes.