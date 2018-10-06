Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Registers helper in road victory
Teravainen collected a primary assist Friday, contributing to a 3-1 road win over the Blue Jackets.
It seems like Teravainen has been in the NHL for quite awhile; he's in his sixth year and just turned 24 years old last month. A first-round (18th overall) draft pick to the Blackhawks in 2012, Teravainen has played more games with Carolina (164) than he had representing Chicago (115), showing marked improvement upon each passing season. Last year, he amassed 23 goals and 41 assists without missing a single contest for the Canes.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Four-point night in OT win•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Blows past career highs•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Adds helper in win over Capitals•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Adds two points in barnburner•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Finds back of net to continue streak•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Two-point performance Tuesday•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...