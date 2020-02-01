The 24-year-old posted a goal and a power-play assist with a minus-1 rating in a 4-3 loss to the Golden Knights on Friday.

The 25-year-old exploded for a goal and three points in the contest just before the break, so he now has five points in the last two games and nine days off in between. Teravainen could set a new career high in points thanks to the 39 assists he has, but owners would like to see more scoring during the second half. His 7.9 shooting percentage is about two percent below his career average, so getting back closer to the mean in that area could result in just that. Teravainen has 11 goals and 50 points with a plus-17 rating and 139 shots in 51 games this season.