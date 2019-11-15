Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Repeating last year's scoring
Teravainen scored a goal and added a pair of power-play assists in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Sabres.
Teravainen's on pace to finish remarkably close to his output from last season. After scoring 21 goals and 76 points in 2018-19, the Finnish winger has five goals and 18 points in 19 games. Should he maintain his current scoring pace, Teravainen would finish with 22 goals and 78 points.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Keeps rolling•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Tallies helper•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Earns power-play assist•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Maintains point-per-game pace•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Produces assist•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Opens scoring Friday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.