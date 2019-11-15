Teravainen scored a goal and added a pair of power-play assists in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Sabres.

Teravainen's on pace to finish remarkably close to his output from last season. After scoring 21 goals and 76 points in 2018-19, the Finnish winger has five goals and 18 points in 19 games. Should he maintain his current scoring pace, Teravainen would finish with 22 goals and 78 points.