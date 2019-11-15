Play

Teravainen scored a goal and added a pair of power-play assists in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Sabres.

Teravainen's on pace to finish remarkably close to his output from last season. After scoring 21 goals and 76 points in 2018-19, the Finnish winger has five goals and 18 points in 19 games. Should he maintain his current scoring pace, Teravainen would finish with 22 goals and 78 points.

More News
Our Latest Stories