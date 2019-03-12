Teravainen provided two assists in a 3-0 win over the Avalanche on Monday.

Both of his assists came on goals by rookie winger Andrei Svechnikov, who joined Teravainen on the second line in the contest. Teravainen set his career high in points at 65, doing so in just 69 games to top the 64 points he recorded last season. The 24-year-old winger is still a name on the rise, as could very well end up between 75 and 80 points by the end of the year.