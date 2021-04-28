Teravainen (concussion) blocked two shots and added a hit in 16:32 of ice time during Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Stars.

Teravainen missed 32 of the last 33 games while dealing with a concussion. He returned to a top-six role, working with Sebastian Aho and Andrei Svechnikov at even strength. Teravainen also played on the second power-play unit. He has nine points, 31 shots on goal and a plus-4 rating through 14 contests, but it remains to be seen if he can make much of an impact this late in the season.