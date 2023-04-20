Teravainen (hand), as expected, will miss the remainder of the Canes' first-round series against the Islanders, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports Thursday.

Teravainen is scheduled to undergo surgery Thursday, which could see him miss even more games beyond the opening-round series, assuming Carolina advances. The 28-year-old natural center has been struggling to produce offensively of late with just one assist in his last nine contests. Without Teravainen in the lineup, Jesse Puljujarvi figures to step into a first-line role, though Martin Necas or Jesper Fast could also be in the mix.