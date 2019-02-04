Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Scores 12th goal Sunday
Teravainen scored his 12th goal of the season in Sunday's loss to Calgary and assisted on another.
Teravainen isn't quite keeping up with teammate and countryman Sebastian Aho, but he's now up to 12 goals and 45 points on the season.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Posts three-point night•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Sets up crucial goal•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Inks five-year deal•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Pair of helpers Sunday•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Slick passing in win•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Big night on power play•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...