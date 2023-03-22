Teravainen scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.

Teravainen tallied the game-winner 17:27 into the third period, redirecting a Brent Burns feed past Igor Shesterkin. It's Teravainen's first goal since March 5, as he's tallied just two points, both assists, in his previous seven games. The 28-year-old winger is up to 11 goals and 35 points through 59 games this season.