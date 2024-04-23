Teravainen notched a power-play goal in Monday's 5-3 win over the Islanders.

Teravainen got Carolina on the board midway through the second period, burying a Jake Guentzel feed on the man advantage to cut the Islanders' lead to 3-1 in the eventual comeback victory. Teravainen came into the playoffs with some scoring momentum, tallying four goals and five points in his final three regular-season games. The 29-year-old winger finished the campaign with 25 goals, a career high, and 53 points across 76 contests.