Teravainen scored a goal on his lone shot in Wednesday's 5-3 win over Ottawa.

Teravainen put Carolina ahead 2-1 late in the second period, sliding a wrister under the pad of Joonas Korpisalo. The 29-year-old Teravainen tallied 12 goals and 37 points last season, as he was limited to 68 games by injuries. He opened the 2023-24 campaign on the Hurricanes' second line with Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Martin Necas.