Teravainen scored a power-play goal on his only shot and had two PIM in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Bruins in Game 2.

Teravainen got the Hurricanes on the board late in the second period, beating Tuukka Rask with a heavy wrist shot from just inside the right faceoff circle. Teravainen has found the scoresheet in each of his last three games and has totaled two goals and two assists in five playoff tilts. The 25-year-old had 15 goals and 63 points during the regular season.