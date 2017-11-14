Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Scores natural hat trick in win over Stars
Teravainen scored three consecutive third-period goals and also recorded an assist during Monday's 5-1 win over Dallas.
This was a career night for Teravainen, and he now has six goals and seven assists through his past 13 games. Additionally, it was also his fourth multi-point showing during that stretch. He's increased his point total in consecutive seasons, and it appears it will be three straight at the end of 2017-18. Teravainen is quickly building a strong case to be a universal fantasy option, so it's worth checking his availability in the majority of settings.
