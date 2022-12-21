Teravainen scored a shorthanded goal in Tuesday's 4-1 victory over New Jersey.

Teravainen has two goals and 11 points in 22 games this season. It was his first shorthanded goal of the campaign and the fifth of his career. He's well below his scoring pace from 2021-22, when he finished with 22 goals and 65 points in 77 contests. He entered Tuesday's game averaging 16:50 of ice time in the campaign, which is down from 17:42 last season.