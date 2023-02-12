Teravainen netted a goal in a 6-2 loss to the Rangers on Saturday.

Teravainen's marker came at 6:50 of the second period to tie the contest at 1-1. He's up to six goals and 25 points in 42 contests this season. It took Teravainen a while to get going offensively in 2022-23, but he's been strong lately with three goals and 12 points in his last 15 games.