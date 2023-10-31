Teravainen scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 3-2 win over the Flyers.

After recording a hat trick in his previous game, Teravainen was back on the scoresheet Monday, firing a wrister past Carter Hart late in the third period that would serve as the game-winner in Carolina's 3-2 victory. Teravainen's gotten off to quite a start this season, scoring eight goals (tied for second most in the league) through his first 10 games after scoring just 12 in 68 contests last season. The 29-year-old winger should continue to provide a steady source of offense on the Hurricanes' top line with Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis.