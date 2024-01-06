Teravainen was held off the scoresheeet for the fifth straight game in Friday's 6-2 win over the Capitals.

Despite skating on the first line with Andrei Svechnikov and Sebastian Aho -- who combined for a goal and five assists on the night -- Teravainen once again put up goose eggs across the board. It's important to note that Teravainen didn't see any power-play time either, which may be a sign that he's slowly slipping from coach Rod Brind'Amour's good graces. Feel free to bench him immediately, if you haven't already.