Teravainen was held off the scoresheeet for the fifth straight game in Friday's 6-2 win over the Capitals.
Despite skating on the first line with Andrei Svechnikov and Sebastian Aho -- who combined for a goal and five assists on the night -- Teravainen once again put up goose eggs across the board. It's important to note that Teravainen didn't see any power-play time either, which may be a sign that he's slowly slipping from coach Rod Brind'Amour's good graces. Feel free to bench him immediately, if you haven't already.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Favorable bounce leads to goal•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Earns helper in win•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Another multi-point effort•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Goal surge continues•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Scores winning goal•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Hats off in home victory•