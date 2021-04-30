Teravainen scored a goal on two shots in a 3-1 win over the Red Wings on Thursday.

Teravainen beat Detroit netminder Jonathan Bernier five-hole from the bottom of the left circle to give the Hurricanes a 3-1 lead midway through the third period. It was just the third goal in 15 games for Teravainen, who had his year significantly interrupted by a concussion. He potted 13 or more goals in each of his previous five seasons.