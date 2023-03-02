Teravainen logged an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Teravainen had been held off the scoresheet in his last three contests before setting up a Martin Necas goal in the second period. While he's been quieter than usual this season, Teravainen has mustered 29 points through 49 outings, primarily in a middle-six role. The winger has added 110 shots on net and a plus-11 rating.