Teravainen logged an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights.
Teravainen had been held off the scoresheet in his last three contests before setting up a Martin Necas goal in the second period. While he's been quieter than usual this season, Teravainen has mustered 29 points through 49 outings, primarily in a middle-six role. The winger has added 110 shots on net and a plus-11 rating.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Rare multi-point effort•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Scores sixth goal of 2022-23•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Snags helper Friday•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Delivers helper in loss•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Nets power-play goal•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Scores shorthanded marker•