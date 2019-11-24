Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Set-up man in win
Teravainen delivered three assists in a 4-2 win over the Panthers on Saturday night.
Teravainen had been relatively quiet between Oct. 11 and Nov. 5 (seven points in 11 games). But he's put up 12 points in an eight-game span and five in his last two. Use him well.
