Teravainen finished with a power-play goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Bruins.

Teravainen has now lit the lamp in three of the last four games. With 16 goals and 49 points this season, the 23-year-old winger now seen his totals in both categories climb in each of his first five NHL campaigns.

