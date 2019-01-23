Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Sets up crucial goal
Teravainen dished out an assist in Tuesday's win over the Flames.
Teravainen sent a pass to Sebastian Aho in the slot, and Aho sent it past David Rittich to send the game into overtime. The 24-year-old winger has been quite the playmaker lately with eight assists in the last nine games, but he has no goals and just 12 shots on goal in that span.
