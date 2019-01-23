Teravainen dished out an assist in Tuesday's win over the Flames.

Teravainen sent a pass to Sebastian Aho in the slot, and Aho sent it past David Rittich to send the game into overtime. The 24-year-old winger has been quite the playmaker lately with eight assists in the last nine games, but he has no goals and just 12 shots on goal in that span.

More News
Our Latest Stories