Teravainen recorded an assist and a game-high seven shots in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Red Wings.

Teravainen couldn't solve Thomas Greiss but finally got his first point by assisting on Andrei Svechnikov's empty-netter. The Finnish winger led the Hurricanes with 48 assists last season but scored just 15 goals after back-to-back campaigns over the 20-goal mark. If he maintains the shoot-first mentality he displayed in this one, Teravainen should light the lamp with more regularity in 2021.