Teravainen (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Thursday, per CapFriendly.
This is likely just a procedural move, as Teravainen missed his third game with the injury when he didn't suit up Thursday versus the Predators. The Finn has yet to return to practice, so he's not particularly close to returning.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Still a ways away from returning•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Not playing Sunday•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Game-time call Sunday•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Slated to play Thursday•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Game-time decision Thursday•