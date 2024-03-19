Teravainen's upper-body injury isn't expected to keep him out of the lineup long term.
Although Teravainen will miss Tuesday's game versus the Islanders, it appears he could be ready to return to the lineup sooner rather than later. The 29-year-old forward has racked up 21 goals and 47 points through 66 contests this campaign.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Won't play Sunday•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Not playing Saturday•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Another three-point showing Sunday•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Three-point effort in win•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Snags helper in win•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Nets power-play goal•