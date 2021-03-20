Teravainen (upper body) skated prior to practice Saturday, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Teravainen is clearly making progress in his recovery, but he won't be available for Saturday's game versus Columbus. The 26-year-old forward has been sidelined for over two weeks with his upper-body injury.
