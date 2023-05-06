Teravainen (hand) skated before practice Saturday, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.
Teravainen suffered a broken hand in Game 2 of the opening round versus the Islanders. The injury required surgery two weeks ago and this is the first time that Teravainen has skated since then. He is not close to returning to the lineup, but this is a good first step in his recovery. Teravainen had 12 goals and 37 points in 68 regular-season games.
